Cameroon: Lekie elite contribute over FCFA 40M to reconstruct ravaged Monatele council hall

Elite and sympathisers of the Lekie Division in the South region of Cameroon have contributed close to FCFA 48 million to finance the reconstruction of part of the city hall of of the Monatele council that was ravaged by fire on June 14.

The contribution were obtained thanks to a fund raising organized by the President of the divisional committee for the mobilization of elite and sympathisers of the Lekie, Minister Henri Eyabe Ayissi.

According to reports, since the launching exercise on June 23, the sum of close to FCFA 48 million has been raised so far.

This amount was handed over to the Mayor of the locality, Prospere Mballa Mbassi Bessalla.

The fund raising was launched nine days after fire consumed everything found in the conference hall of the newly constructed Monatele Council with loses estimated at over FCFA 😯 million.

This portion of the Council burnt down a day before the structure was supposed to be handed over to the Special Fund for Equipment and Inter-municipal Assistance, FEICOM for inauguration.