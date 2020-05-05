Cameroon: Lekie SDO prohibits unauthorized distribution of anti-COVID-19 kits

The Senior Divisional Officer for the Lekie Division, Centre region of Cameroon, Patrick Simou Kamsu has prohibited all public distribution of COVID-19 protective kits in the Division without prior authorization from competent administrative or health authorities.

The order is contained in a communique issued by the SDO Monday May the 4th.

It comes hours after the first deputy Mayor for the Monatele Municipality, still in the Centre region, Celestin Bedzigui reportedly received some anti-COVID-19 paraphernalia from Professor Maurice Kamto’s Survival Cameroon Initiative for onward distribution in the whole Council.

In the release, Mayor Patrick Simou says all donation or distribution of aid for the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus must henceforth be done with permission from the administration and in the presence of competent administrative officials.

Days ago, news went round that Maurice Kamto’s Survival Initiative aid was refused at the Ministry Public Health because the initiators did not follow the required procedures.

Reacting to this, the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda said on his twitter page that Maurice Kamto failed to present himself at the Ministry if not he would have received him.