Cameroon: ‘Let the dialogue begin!’

All attention will be focused on the Yaounde Conference Centre this week as the Major National Dialogue opens today.

The event will run from September 30- October 4 and brings together over 400 delegates across the country to seek solutions to the crisis.

For one week, participants will be divided into eight sub commissions to seek solutions to the crisis rocking the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.

The Prime Minister, Head of government Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute who is the Chairperson of the dialogue will open the event at 10am.

After the official opening, delegates will be paired into the eight commissions which include; Bilingualism, cultural diversity and social cohesion, the educational system, judicial system, decentralisation and local development, reconstruction and development of the affected regions, return of refugees and internally displaced persons, Disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration of ex fighters and the role of the diaspora in the crisis and nation building