Cameroon: Life jail sentence is a major push to our restoration quest- Ambazonia leaders

Published on 26.08.2019 at 18h31 by journalduCameroun

The ten jailed separatist leaders have qualified their conviction as a “push to their restoration quest” and urged Ambazonians not to give up with the struggle until they finally obtain their independence.

The call is contained in a letter written and signed by the ten Ambazonia leaders from their prison cells on August 22, 2019.

In the letter, they call on other separatists to see their conviction as a push factor that will “undoubtedly” lead to the independence of “Southern Cameroons”.

“The August 20, 2019 pronouncement of a life imprisonment sentence by the Yaounde Military Tribunal against us is a major push to our restoration quest and not a setback” part of the letter says.

“The pronouncement of a life sentence… amidst unbelievable irregularities is a validation of our self-determination and claim to a sovereign and free Southern Cameroons. This despicable judgement should leave each and every one with no other option than to unite and increase our resolve…to complete the journey to Buea…”

 

