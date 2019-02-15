Cameroon: Life timidly returning to Anglophone regions after ‘Ambazonia lockdown’

Life is gradually returning to some major cities and towns in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon after a ten-day lockdown imposed by Ambazonia separatist fighters, sources have indicated.

In Bamenda, capital of the North West region, some government officers were open as early as 8:00 am while a few taxis and bikes were seen on the streets, a source while hoping life must have returned to normal in the course of the day.

However in Bali, despite a timid return this morning it is still difficult finding vehicles plying the streets after a man waas reportedly shot this morning as he was heading to his farm, a resident in Bali said.

In Buea, life is gradually returning to normal with a few taxis plying the streets around Buea Town while residents as well as traders were seen in the market early this morning, a local told journalducaeroun.com.

The lockdown did not only affect the North West and South West regions of Cameroon but equally the neighbouring regions where transport activities were put to a halt.

In Yaounde, a few transport agencies heading to the North West region started boarding passengers heading to the North West region since last night.

However, the Manager of another agency said they will wait at least till the end of this week to see how the situation in the region goes before they can resume activities.

The manager says his agency has suffered several casualties in the crisis andwant to avoid a repeat of situation so they prefer to adopt a cautious approach.

However, the parks remain busy in Yaounde as those heading the both regions attempt to board the available buses.