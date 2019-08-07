Cameroon: Lifeless body of 57-year old lady discovered in Ebolowa

The lifeless body of a 57-year old woman identified as Pauline Aboto was discovered last Monday in her bedroom at the Nkolvese neighbourhood in Ebolowa, South region of Cameroon, sources have said.

According to reports, the body of Pauline was discovered after neighbours alerted the family members of the deceased for the unusual closure of the lady’s house all day last Monday August 5.

Reports further says she was last seen in public in the night of Sunday, a day before her sudden death. She is reported to have spent that evening with one of her grandchildren of about 20 years old, with whom she is said to have shared a bottle of drink before returning home late that night.

After examination by a medical doctor, Pauline’s body was transported to the Mortuary of the Ebolowa Regional Hospital.

Meantime, investigations are said to have been opened to determine the exact cause of Pauline’s death.