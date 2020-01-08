Cameroon: Lifeless body of new born baby discovered in Douala

The lifeless body of a new born baby has been reportedly discovered along the roadside at the Makepe Misoke neighbourhood in Douala V, Littoral region of Cameroon, sources have confirmed.

Reports say the lifeless body of the baby was found Tuesday January 7, 2020 tied in a plastic bag along the road in Makepe Misoke in Douala.

According to sources from the region, the mother who is yet to be identified must have strangled the baby to death, tied it up in a bag before depositing the remains at that spot.

To many locals who have reportedly condemned the act, it would have been preferable for the mother to abandon it alive, rather than allegedly taking life out of the new born baby.

The act of abandoning new born babies dead and mostly alive is very common in most of our towns, especially Douala and Yaounde.