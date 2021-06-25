Cameroon: Lifeless body of new born baby dumped in trash can in Yaounde

The lifeless body of a new born baby boy was discovered abandoned in a trash can at the Omnisport neighbourhood in Cameroon’s political capital Yaounde Friday June 25.

Inhabitants of the Omnisport neighbourhood in Yaounde woke up to a shocking discovering Friday June 25.

The lifeless body of a new born baby boy dumped in a trash can around a junction in the neighbourhood.

The shocking discovering was made by cleaning agents of the company in charge of waste management in Cameroon, better known in its French Acronym HYSACAM.

Upon discovery, they alerted passersby as the number of people who gathered around the trashcan fast began increasing. They all stood there, gazing at it in dismay with some cursing the mother for doing such when others are unable to bear children?

According to reports, the baby’s body most have been dumped in the early hours of the day.

This is one out of the many new born babies discovered abandoned in the country’s main cities. Most of the times, these babies are found dead

Before today, the lifeless body of a new born was discovered on a bridge in Bafoussam by kids who were in search of objects they could recycle.