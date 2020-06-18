Cameroon: Lightning kills six, landslip buries two in West region

Six persons from the same family in Bangourain, Noun Division of the West region of Cameroon are reported to have been struck to death by lightening Tuesday June 15, and two others buried by landslide the next day in Foumban.

The Noun Division of the West region of Cameroon was the scene of two fatal incidents Tuesday June 16 and Wednesday June 17 respectively.

On Tuesday June 15, four women and two children of the same family in Bangourain were struck by lightning as thunderstorms and heavy rains hit the Noun Division of the West region of Cameroon.

Sources say the six victims were internally displaced persons from the crisis-hit North West and South West regions of the country who left to seek refuge in neighbouring West region.

Likewise, two children from the same family were buried after the walls of a building collapsed in another locality of the Noun Division, Foumban Wednesday June 17, following heavy rains.

Reports have it that the bodies of an eight-year old and that of a 20-year old were extracted from the rubble by the Red Cross and other residents.

Two other children, one 08 months old and the other 06 years old were found alive.

This is not the first time the Noun Division is a victim of landslide.