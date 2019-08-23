The detained leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto as well as his allies could be handed a life jail tem like the Ambazonia leaders, their French lawyers fear.

Maurice Kamto is said to appear at the Yaounde Military Tribunal on September 6, the same court that recently sentenced the ten detained Ambazonia separatist leaders for life.

This has left the French lawyers of Maurice Kamto worried as they have written to the French Minister of External Relations for a Diplomatic intervention.

The lawyers have urged Jean Louis Le Drian, France’s foreign minister to take advantage of the bilateral cooperation between both nations and pressure the government of Cameroon to drop all charges against Maurice Kamto and his fellow detainees.

The letter signed by Maitre Dupond Moretti(who was in Cameroon months ago to meet Kamto in prison), Antoine Vey, and Vincent Fillola, urges France to be on the right side of history by helping put an end to the judicial proceedings against Kamto and allies.