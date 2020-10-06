Cameroon: Limbe 1 council wins national clean city competition

The Limbe 1 Council in the South West region has been awarded the prize for the cleanest city in Cameroon worth FCFA 150 million ahead of Douala I and Yaounde V in the Littoral and Centre regions respectively.

The FCFA 150 million award was handed over to the city Mayor of Limbe, Andrew Motanga Monday October 5 in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon during a ceremony to commemorate the 34th edition of World Habitat Day, presided at by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Celestine Ketcha Courtes under the theme: “Housing for all, a better urban future.

The competition launched in August 2020 in the side lines of activities to mark the World Habitat Day had as contestants the towns of Yaounde in the centre region, Douala in the Littoral region and Limbe in the South West region.

It ended last month with Limbe I emerging as cleanest of all councils in the three towns, followed by Douala I and finally Yaounde V.

The three councils recieved FCFA 150 million, 75 million and 50 million respectively.