The Paramount Chief Elect of Limbe HRH John Elufa Manga Williams has apologised to his peers for the symbolic handing of the keys of the city to the Chairman of the Social Democratic Front Ni John Fru Ndi.

He tendered the apology at the weekend to his peers of the Limbe Chiefs Conference as he equally presented a letter of withdrawal of the key.

The Paramount Chief Elect also presented the fine as requested by his peers as he is now expected to write to the Chiarman of the SDF to return the key.

During his visit to Limbe a couple of weeks ago, the Chairman of the SDF was handed the symbolic key to Limbe by the Paramount Chief Elect who urged him to visit the toawn whenever he wanted.

However, this action did not go down well with other chiefs who criticised the move urging the Paramount Chief Elect to apologise and withdrawe the key from the Chairman. They said the Paramount Chief Elect does not have that capacity given that he has not yet been recognised by competent authorities.