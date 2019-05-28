Cameroon: Lionesses record another big win in World Cup warm up game

The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon continued their preparations for the World Cup with another big in against a Spanish regional side.

In their third friendly game, the Lions defeated a team from the Murcia region in Spain by 8-0 to keep the spirits high in the squad.

This is their second consecutive victory after their four nil victory over another Spanish side Levante last Friday May 24.

Striker Michaela Abam continued her impressie form infront of goal as she opened scores at the 24 minute and bagged her brace at the 31 minute after Nchout Ajara had doubled Cameroon’s lead at the 31 minute while Raissa Feudjio added a fourth before the break.

Michaela Abam completed her hat trick on the hour mark before further goals from Abena, Ngo Ndoumbouck and Michelle Akaba rounded off a routine win for the Lionesses who return to training on Wednesday.