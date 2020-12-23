Cameroon: List of pioneer Presidents of ten Regional Councils

Published on 23.12.2020 at 11h49 by journal du Cameroun

The ten pioneer Presidents of Regional Councils in Cameroon plus their bureau members are known.

They were elected Tuesday December 22 during the first sessions as of right presided over by the eldest members of the Councils assisted by the youngest.

North West: Prof ANGWAFOR III Fru Fobuzshi, CPDM candidate, Director of the Yaounde Gynaeco Obstetric Hospital,

South West: BAKUMA ELANGO Zacheus, retired civil servant,

Centre: Gilbert TSIMI EVOUNA, former Government Delegate to the Yaounde City Council,

South: MVE ELEMVA Emmanuel, former captain of the indomitable lions and former official of the Cameroon Football Federation, FECAFOOT,

West: FOCKA FOCKA Jules Hilaire, former Mayor of the Bafoussam 1 Council,

East: WOUAMANE MBELLE Alphonse, former Government Delegate to the City Council of Bertoua,

North: BOUKAR Alim, former customs official,

Adamawa: DEWA Mohamadou, veterinary, native of Tibati in the Djerem Division and NUDP candidate,

Littoral: BANLOG Polycarpe, former CPDM MP,

Far North: KALBASSOU Daniel, former Director General of Credit du Sahel.