Cameroon: List of pro Kamto supporters arrested on June 1

Over 350 supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement were arrested on Saturday June 1 in some towns across the country as they went out to protest despite a ban by authorities.
The party’s firts Vice President Mamadou Mota was arrested in Yaounde alongside protesters as security forces also carried out similar arrests in Bafoussam, Douala and Bagangte.
Meeting immediately after the arrests on Saturday, lawyers of the party, condemned security forces for brutalising the protesters and said they will not relent their efforts to see that those arrested are released. The lawyers led by Barrister Hippolyte Meli met at the party’s headquarters in Yaounde on Saturday evening as they start their legal battle to release all those arrested.
They say they are working to produce a complete list of all those arrested as they have already started the documentation.
Below is a partial list of those arrested as of June 1,
I- Yaounde
–Judicial Police Headquarters
1-Zebaze Willy
2-Kameni Wetchadji Aime
and many others….
–Gendarmerie Headquarters (SED)
About 80 detained…stll to be updated
–Central Police Station (No 1): About 50 detained
SM Biloa Effa
Mamadou ‘Mota’ Yacouba
Dr. Appolinaire Oko
Nzeuga Wifrid
Barbari Steve
Bebga
Bambou Jean
Kohodjack Cyrille
Kemegni Jean
Neabe Paul
Manga Bela
Moussongo Richard
Noukeu Jean
Siyou Emile
Tchuidan Eric
Manno Veronique
Wombo Pascal
Masssango Raymond
Sigompe Joel
Biatha Nya Melo
Elango Gauthier
Dang Flore
Celestin Motsou
…And others
Mokolo Police Station: Over 50 detained
…List still to be updated
II-Douala
Over 50 arrested at the ‘Marché Congo’. List still to be updated
III-Nkongsamba-
Barrister Tchoumen
….and about 100 arrested. List still to be updated.
IV- Bare Bakem
YAKOUA Charlotte Claire
SIBAFO Fidèle
TCHAPY Daniel
FOKO Laurent
SEULEU Clément
V-Bafoussam
Judicial Police
Tummano
Choupo
Mbah
Toukam
Central Police Station
Lontsa Augustine
VI-Bagangte
11 persons arrested, list still to be updated