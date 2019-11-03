Cameroon: Littoral Governor condemns Newbell violence

The Governor of the Littoral region, Samuel Diedonne Ivaha Diboua has strongly condemned armed gangs attacks on the inhabitants of the Newbell neighbourhood in Douala II, Friday November 1 to Saturday, calling on the perpetrators to respect the law.

Governor Samuel Diedonne Ivaha Diboua was speaking this Sunday in Douala at a crisis meeting called up to ensure calm and serenity returns to Newbell, after two days of insecurity imposed by some armed gangs who reportedly terrorised the population.

Condemning the attack on the people of Newbell, Governor Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua warned the perpetrators and promised them a tough time, should they continue with their deviant behaviour.

He equally took the opportunity to sensitize the youths on the need for peace, social cohesion and living together.

On Friday November 1, 2019, different gangs armed with machetes, knifes and other sharp objects reportedly stormed the streets of the Newbell neighbourhood, terrorising the inhabitants of the area.

No death was recorded, though some were reportedly wounded, given the violent nature of the act.