Cameroon: Littoral Governor recovers from Coronavirus

The Governor of the Littoral region of Cameroon, Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua who had tested positive with the Coronavirus pandemic has recovered from the virus after receiving treatment, the Minister of Public Health has confirmed.

In a tweet posted this Friday, Minister Malachie Manaouda says the governor contracted the virus in the line of his duty but thanks to God and the professionalism of health care personnel, he has recovered.

“I would like to say how close I am to the Governor of the Littoral region who was contaminated…but thanks to God and health professionals he has recovered from the virus today. The Minister said.

There had been rumours about Governor Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua’s contamination to COVID-19 but no official statement had confirmed nor debunked the rumour.