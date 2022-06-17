Cameroon- Livestock and Poultry: Rain, Heat and Cold could Cause Losses in Northern and Coastal Cameroon

The mentioned institution predicts that livestock could fall victim to lightning during the heavy rains, which are expected to be accompanied by violent winds in many localities in the Adamaoua, North and Far North regions. Similarly, cases of loss of poultry on farms and even during transport are expected due to the high temperatures in these northern regions.

In the south of the country, Onacc warns of cases of loss of poultry in farms, following floods in some localities of the coastal strip such as Douala, Edéa, Limbe, etc. Cases of losses in pig farming due to cold weather are also announced during this period.

These forecasts by Onacc do not reassure us about the situation of the country, whose food security is already a concern. The World Bank approved on May 2 a credit of 100 million dollars (about 62.4 billion CFA francs) from the International Development Association (IDA) to help Cameroon strengthen food and nutritional security and increase resilience to climate shocks among households and producers targeted by the “Emergency Food Crisis Project”.