Cameroon-Liyeplimal: American Justice Prosecutes Cabral Libii for Fraud

Accused by some of the victims regarding the cryptocurrency issue of Emile parfait Simb, the president of the Cameroonian Party for National Reconciliation (Pcrn) is in the claws of American justice.

Honourable Cabral Libii is cited in the Liyeplimal initiative subscriber scamming case. For the victims, the Deputy is an accomplice. His outings in support of the businessman Simba would be, according to them, proof. “I always had a different look towards the head of Liyeplimal. I have always seen him as a brave and ambitious person, and I think the government should use him to regulate the bitcoin industry,” said the Pcrn MP.

The Cameroonian politician has not pinned alone in this posture. Jean-Jacques Moiffo (journalist), and Nathalie Yamb (journalist), are other people accused as accomplices of Emile Parfait Simb, the promoter of Liyeplimal, the main alleged perpetrator of the fraud on the run.

After the introduction of the case in the Cameroonian judicial system which is slow to follow up, the legal procedure is open in the United States of America, following the filing of a complaint. The latter is the work of about twenty victims who seek compensation for the damage caused by the promoter of Liyeplimal and his accomplices.

These applicants are, among others, Solomon Kabore, Paul Ekwalla Ekollo, Rosine Foukeng Djouda, Hyppolitte Djouda, Annie Ngo Dipoumbi, Hilaire Bouda, Armel Constant Boguissogo, Armel Bemmo, Eleonore Tientcheu, Edith The, Noelie Tapsoba, Nwafo Wandji Cathy Stella, Sirina Savadogo, Kumakolo FridaPaola, Sabine Hortense Ntsama, Timothee Ntamack, Francois Emmanuel Nguetta, Arthur Team Ngnepiepaye, Dieudonne Mananga, Mayessa M.Koulibay Leman.

These plaintiffs are assisted by lawyers licensed in New York, New Jersey, Michigan, Texas, Washington DC and Florida, from Criscione Raval, LLP.

According to media sources, the offence of fraud in the United States carries a maximum prison sentence of three years. A fine may also be imposed on natural persons. It is in the range between 250,000 and 500,000 US dollars. This fine is determinable for companies.

