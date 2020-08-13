Politics › security

Published on 13.08.2020 at 13h51 by JournalduCameroun

Authorities in the South West Region have opened investigations into the brutal killing of a woman in Muyuka, South West Region by suspected armed separatist fighters.

The Governor of the South West Region, Bernard Okalia Bilai on Wednesday, August 12 convened a crisis meeting with local administrative authorities, locally elected officials, traditional authorities, civil society and human rights defence organisations, defence and security forces, as well as the media.

The stakeholders unanimously condemned the gruesome act and called for the perpetrators to be immediately brought to book.

While conveying his condolences to the family of the bereaved, the Governor of the South West Region exhorted all stakeholders irrespective of the political leaning to step up and intensify efforts to bring out the members of these armed groups from their hideouts.

