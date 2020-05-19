Cameroon: SDO threatens to dethrone chief in South region for rejecting Biya’s anti-COVID-19 gift

The Chief of the Minkan village in Ebolowa, South region of Cameroon has been called to order by a Senior Divisional Officer from the region after the former said he wasn’t interested in the Head of State’s anti-COVID-19 sanitary gifts comprising buckets and soaps.

In a video widely circulating on social media, dated Thursday May 14, 2020, a Senior Divisional Officer is seen symbolically handing over President Biya’s anti-Coronavirus gifts to the Chief of the Minkan village in Ebolowa, South region of Cameroon.

After the usual word of address from the local authority, the Chief thanked the Head of State for his continues actions on behalf of his people but disclosed he is not interested in the gift comprising buckets and soaps, indicating his village is located very far from town, and according to him, he has more urgent needs.

Before he could finish his statement, the Divisional Officer bounced back and told him that nobody questions nor comments President Biya’s actions.

He went further by telling the chief that he should be disciplined or else he (the D.O) will dethrone him.