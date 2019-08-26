The University of Bamenda has postponed the written part of the competitive entrance examination into the first year of the Bachelors degree program of the collage of Technology (COLTECH).

A communiqué signed by the Registrar of the institution Tani Victor Banlilon, the entrance examination has been puched from the September 14 to October 6.

No reason was advanced for the postponment of the examination.

However, the initial date of the examinations falls on one of the lockdown periods instituted by the Ambazonia separatist fighters and this could have been the reason for the postponment.