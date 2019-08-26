Life › Education

Cameroon: Lockdown forces Bamenda University to postpone entrance examination

Published on 26.08.2019 at 13h15 by JournalduCameroun

The University of Bamenda has postponed  the written part of the competitive entrance examination into the first year of the Bachelors degree program of the collage of Technology (COLTECH).

A communiqué signed by the Registrar of the institution Tani Victor Banlilon, the entrance examination has been puched from the September 14 to October 6.

No reason was advanced for the postponment of the examination.

However, the initial date of the examinations falls on one of the lockdown periods instituted by the Ambazonia separatist fighters and this could have been the reason for the postponment.

 

 

