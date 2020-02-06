It has been a tense atmosphere in some parts of the North West and South West Regions since Thursday morning with gunshots heard in some parts of the regions.

With the separatist-imposed lockdown taking centre stage, reports of gunshots were heard late last evening in Muea, Buea Subdivision as well as in Mile 16 early on Thursday morning.

Parts of Kumba, Meme Division were reportedly deserted on Thursday morning but some bikes were seen plying the main town. However, exchange of gunfire was reported around the 3 corners Fiango neighbourhood and it is believed separatist fighters were battling security forces as locals remained indoors.

In the North West Region, the lockdown is also effective in some parts of the town as some have left the twn to safer regions.

The motor parks were crowded yesterday as some locals said they were leaving to avoid the ‘lockdown’ imposed by the separatists.

Armed separatist fighters have called for a lockdown from February 7-12 in a bid to ‘frustrate’ Sunday’s Legislative and Municipal elections as well as the celebrations of the Youth Day on February 11.