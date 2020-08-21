Cameroon: Logbessou inhabitants asked to evacuate on risk of possible landslide

The Senior Divisional Officer for Wouri Division, Littoral region of Cameroon has asked the population of the Logbessou neighborhood in Douala V to evacuate the area on risk of a possible landslide.

Benjamin Mboutou gave the warning Thursday August 20 during a visit to evaluate the consequences of a possible landslide in the area.

The local administrator said that with this rainy season, the area has become dangerous for settlement and called on the inhabitants to evacuate with immediate effect.

The inhabitants reportedly against the evacuation order say they have forwarded complaints to the competent authorities but have never received any feedback.

A disgruntled faction has advanced that wrong water channeling canals is another cause of the “possible” natural disaster in the area.

They say water has washed off the debris on the soil for some time now, leaving the ground loose.

Less than twenty-four hours after the SDO’s warning, torrential rains hit the town of Douala, triggering floods that inundated a good number of neighborhoods and left many city dwellers including GCE students stranded.

Fortunate enough for Logbessou, she was not in the agenda of the floods this Friday.