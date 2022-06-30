Business › Energy

Cameroon- Lom Pangar dam: Availability of First Megawatts Foot Plant Postponed to December 2022

Published on 30.06.2022 at 10h04 by Nana Kamsukom

Hydropower plant

Instead of the first half of 2022, as initially promised by Electricity Development Corporation, the state-owned company in charge of the electricity sector in Cameroon, the plant at the foot of the Lom Pangar dam, in the East region, will only deliver its first megawatts from December 2022.

The information was revealed during a recent visit to the site by EDC CEO Théodore Nsangou. According to this manager, the delay in the production of energy is due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

« We had planned everything except Covid. The first group was stuck in the port of Shanghai, China, for almost four months. It was only recently that we received confirmation that it was in the boat and arrived in Douala on 23 June 2022,” explains Théodore Nsangou, who also announces the imminent launch of the second group.

With the imminent start of tests on the first generator, the populations of the 150 villages that will be supplied by the 30 MW of the Lom Pangar dam reservoir plant are beginning to see the benefits of stable electrical energy on the horizon. This is all the more so as the construction of the 105 km transmission line by the French company Cegelec has already been completed.

