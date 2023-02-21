Cameroon : Lom-Pangar dam , first megawatts announced for May 2023

The CEO of Electricity Development Corporation, Théodore Nsangou during a work visit on site last February 16th said from the progress observed, the dam will be ready come May 2023.

After several postponements, notably that of the first quarter of 2023, the plant at the foot of the Lom-Pangar dam in the East Cameroon region will provide its first megawatts in early May 2023, reports the newspaper Cameroon tribune of this February 20, 2023. Indeed, a mission of Electricity Development Corporation (EDC), a public company in charge of the heritage of electrical energy in Cameroon has drawn up a report on the site on Thursday, February 16. “The purpose of this visit is to make all the verifications to prepare the tests for the commissioning of the first group at the very beginning of May. We made a detailed visit. We saw that all the civil engineering is finished. The assembly of the first unit is complete,” said Théodore Nsangou, EDC’s Director General.

In the same vein, the EDC team reports that the assembly of two other generators is advanced. A second generator should be commissioned two months after the first, according to the engineers’ schedule. In addition, the fourth and final set of the plant is being shipped by sea.