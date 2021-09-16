Sport › Football

Cameroon loses four places in recent FIFA rankings

Published on 16.09.2021 at 14h29 by journal du Cameroun

Cameroon’s indomitable lions have lost four places in the FIFA rankings for the month of September.

The world’s football governing body FIFA, this Thursday September 16, made public the rankings of the best football nations.

Cameroon that occupied the 54th spot in the August ranking, is now at the 58th spot at the world level and at the 9th spot in Africa, that is four places backward behind Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

This ranking was published after Day-two matches of the 2022 World Cup qualifying matches where in Cameroon lost to Cote d’Ivoire (2-1) in a match that was played on the highly controversial Alassane Ouattara Ebimpé stadium, in Abidjan.

Senegal who tops the chart in Africa for the first time features among the top 20 best football nations in the world after its two successful World Cup qualifying matches.

On the other hand, Belgium tops the world chart as usual, followed by Bresil, France, England and Italy.

 

Top 10 best African football nations

  1. Senegal (20th)
  2. Tunisia (25th)
  3. Algeria (30th)
  4. Marocco (33th)
  5. Nigeria (34th)
  6. Egypt (48th)
  7. Ghana (53th)
  8. Côte d’Ivoire (54th)
  9. Cameroon (58th)
  10. Mali (61th)

 

Top 10 best world football nations

  1. Belgium
  2. Bresil
  3. England
  4. France
  5. Italy
  6. Argentina
  7. Portugal
  8. Spain
  9. Mexico
  10. Denmark

