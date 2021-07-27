Cameroon losses five more soldiers, one civilian in fresh Boko Haram attack in F/N

Published on 27.07.2021 at 09h57 by journal du Cameroun

Five more soldiers plus one civilian have perished in another attack reportedly perpetrated by elements of the Boko Haram Islamist sect last night in the locality of Zigue, Logone and Chari Division of the Far North region of Cameroon and border with Nigeria.

According to Cameroon news Agency hinting a security source, the five soldiers were burned to death.

The French tri-weekly newspaper, L’oeil du Sahel on its part indicates on its Facebook page that the number of casualty could increase.

This recent attack comes barely two days after a similar one at the Sagme control post in Fotokol left eight soldiers dead and sent thirteen to the hospital.