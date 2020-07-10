Cameroon losses over FCFA 1,652 billion to corruption in past ten years

Between 2010 and 2020, the State of Cameroon is reported to have lost over FCFA one thousand, six hundred and fifty-two billions to corruption.

The information was made known Friday July 10 by the Chairman of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, CONAC Rev Dieudonne Massi Gams during a conference organized prior to the observance of the 4th edition of the African Anti-Corruption Day commemorated every July 11.

During the press conference, Rev. Dieudonne Massi Gams evaluated the progress so far made in the fight against corruption in Cameroon.

Reports hold that the phenomenon of corruption has been existing in the country since independence and not even the different institutions set up to fight the ill including the National Anti-Corruption Commission and the Special Criminal Court have been able to produce any significant change.

Cameroon has many times been ranked by Transparency International as the world most corrupt nation.

According to the Non-Governmental Organization’s 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index, the country of Roger Milla is the 153rd least corrupt nation out of 180 countries.

This year’s African Anti-Corruption Day will be commemorated under the theme, “Fighting Corruption through effective and efficient judicial systems.”