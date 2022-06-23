Cameroon: Lower House Of Parliament In Battle Against Arms Proliferation

Cameroon has taken another step in the fight against arms proliferation. On 21 June, members of parliament debated a new law on the general regime of arms and ammunition in the country. This text should make it possible to effectively fight against the manufacture and illicit trafficking, as well as the proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

According to experts, a light weapon, as opposed to a heavy weapon, is a weapon that can be carried and used by a single individual without the use of a support, such as a tripod, being essential. Small arms are intended for individual use. They include pistols, rifles, machine guns, assault rifles and light machine guns.

The experts added that the circulation of small arms and light weapons in Africa and in Cameroon in particular remains worrying. “The porosity of the borders, especially in East Cameroon, the socio-political crisis in the North-West and South-West, and the Boko Haram group in the Far-North aggravate the proliferation of these weapons,” explains Ngalim Eugine Nyuydine, an expert on small arms and light weapons.

Hence the forum of parliamentarians on the issue on Tuesday to find solutions to terrorist attacks, robberies and other murders perpetrated with these weapons. In view of this situation, the expert Ngalim Eugine Nyuydine proposes the creation of a national commission to fight against the proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

The theme of the 21 June parliamentarians’ forum is “Connecting the Dots: Improving the Implementation of the Women, Peace and Security Agenda, the UN Programme of Action and the 2030 Agenda through Enhanced Parliamentary Engagement and Action in International Processes“. The initiative is by the National Assembly’s Committee on National Defence and National Security in partnership with various UN agencies.