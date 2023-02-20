Cameroon : Ludovic Tangpi Obtains American Mathematical Society Scholarship

This one-year sholarship was established to foster excellence in mathematical research and to help generate broader and sustained participation of black scientists.

Ludovic Tangpi has been awarded the third annual AMS Claytor-Gilmer Scholarship. The Cameroonian, (assistant professor in the Department of Operations Research and Financial Engineering at Princeton University), earned his undergraduate degree in mathematics at the University of Yaounde 1. He obtained his M.S. at the University of Stellenbosch in South Africa (in collaboration with the African Institute of Mathematical Sciences), after which he went in for his PhD.

He lectures at the Humboldt University of Berlin and the University of Konstanz, and was a postdoctoral fellow in mathematics at the University of Vienna. Tangpi’s research interests cover applied probability, stochastic control and their applications in quantitative finance (including risk management, superhedging and large population games).

His previous awards include the 2021 National Science Foundation Career Award, NSF’s most prestigious award for “early career faculty who have the potential to serve as academic role models in research and education and to advance the mission of their department or organization,” and the 2021 E. Lawrence Keyes, Jr./Emerson Electric Co. Faculty Advancement SEAS Junior Faculty Award, which was established to recognize the most talented junior faculty members in the School of Engineering and Applied Science.

Ludovic Tangpi is also a member of the Pan African Research Council. The AMS Claytor-Gilmer Scholarship carries a prize of $50,000 and is generally awarded to one person per year. Fellows can use the award in the way that is most effective for their research – for example, for release time, participation in research programmes, travel assistance, childcare