Cameroon: Major faces evicted from Biya’s government

Major faces have left the government after the cabinet shake up by the Head of State Paul Biya on Friday January 4to kick start the new seven year mandate.

Below are the Ministers that have been kicked out of government….

Philemon Yang

After spending close to a decade as Prime Minister, it is time for Philemon Yang to bid farewell to the government with a record of the longest-serving PM. He has been replaced by Joseph Dion Ngute.

Amadou Ali

He has been a mainstay in government spending decades from one ministry to the other but he has been snubbed this time around as he leaves his position as Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of the Assemblies. He has been replaced by Wakata Bolvine.

Mama Fouda

He is equally one of the big names to fall out of Paul Biya’s government after his 11-year stay at the Ministry of Public Health. He has been replaced by Manaouda Malachie.

Zacharie Perevet

He has dropped from the Ministry of Employment and Vocational training as Paul Biya decided to replace him with former Communication Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary.

Abba Sadou

He was dropped from the Ministry of Public Contracts and replaced by the General Manager of SONARA Ibrahim Talba Malla.

Youssouf Adidja,

She was dropped from the Ministry of Basic Education in favour of Pr. Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa.

Jacqueline Koung Abissike,

She has been dropped from the MINDCAF and replaced by Henri Eyebe Ayissi

Jean Claude Mbwentchou

He has left the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and replaced by Celestine Ketcha Courtès.

Ernest Ngwaboubou

He leaves the Ministry of Mines, Industries and Technological Development and is replaced by Dodo Ndoke Gabriel

Mefire Oumarou

He has been dropped as the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of Transport and replaced by Njoya Zachariaou.