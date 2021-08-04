Cameroon: Makossa icon, Nkotti Francois quits scene

One of Cameroon’s most prolific and talented music legend, Nkotti Francois is no more.

The makossa icon breathe his last this Wednesday August 4 at the Douala General Hospital at the age of 70 following a brief illness.

He was the co-founder of celebrated group, les Black Style, one of the greatest makossa group in Cameroon and the initiator of the music festival dubbed Fomaric with which he collaborated years after its creation.

Nkotti Francois celebrated his 50th anniversary in music in the month of March in a ceremony where his lifetime career was retraced. He has released about ten albums containing some 150 hit songs including ‘Langwa’ and ‘Ye te mba’ largely appreciated by Cameroonians especially in the 80s.

During this celebration, the 70-year-old published his autobiography, a 290-page book.

He was the Godfather to artistes like late Hoigen Ekwalla, famous Belka Tobis, Benji Mateke, Longue Longue, Claudia Dikosso to name but these ones.

Nkotti Francois was a multitalented and versatile man. The son of the Moungo Division in the Littoral region of Cameroon was equally a politician.

As an active member of the Cameroon People Democratic Movement, CPDM, he served as Mayor of the Bonalea Council in the Littoral region before failing to win a seat in the last parliamentary election in the country.