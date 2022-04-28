Cameroon-Malaria: Artemisia As A Solution

It was within the frame of a conference organised at the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences of Yaounde, FMSB, that the association dubbed Maison de l’Artemisia outlined this proposal.

One of the main causes of death from disease in Cameroon is malaria. And it spares no section of society. For the year 2021, for example, statistics have reported about 4,000 deaths amdist children under five years old caused by malaria.

Regarding such a situation, the government spares no effort to tackle malaria. Several other institutions have joined the fight. This is the case, for instance, of the French humanitarian association, the Maison de l’Artemisia, MDA.

On the sidelines of the World Day dedicated to the fight against malaria, the Maison de l’Artemisia brought together health professionals and students from the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences of Yaoundé on April 25th.

The theme of this meeting is ‘From the garden to the sickbed’. The discussions thus made it possible to showcase the importance of Artemisia as a medicinal plant. The MDA is committed to having the use of Artemisia as a treatment recognized and recommended by the World health organisation, WHO.

“Statistics show that we still have work to do. And today in Cameroon, we have a plant that we can find in our gardens, offer it to health professionals for the treatment of malaria diseases,” says Dr. Louise Managou, president of MDA Cameroon.

Besides, the meeting was also an opportunity to encourage FMSB students to intensify studies and research in order to find and propose innovative solutions in the fight against this disease.