Cameroon: Malaria Causes 3,782 Dead In 2021

Published on 26.04.2022 at 17h38 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

It is the number of deaths that Cameroon has registered, making the country the 11th in the world affected by the disease.

Malaria continues to wreak havoc in Cameroon. And the disease remains one of the most deady disease affecting the population; with alarming figures.

In 2021, we count the loss of 3,782 people. A little less than in 2020 with 4,100 deaths.

The National Malaria Control Program also specifies that among these deaths caused by malaria, there are 2,603 ​​children under five affected.

Faced with this situation, the government is mobilizing measures to thwart the disease. This involves raising awareness and also includes the distribution of impregnated mosquito nets.

Alongside this, the State set up free treatment for simple and aggravated malaria in 2011 and 2014.

And to further innovate, the government this year is proposing the introduction of Intermittent Preventive Treatment (IPTI) in infants in eight of the country’s 10 regions. This was unveiled during the celebration of the 15th edition of World Malaria Day. The theme for this celebration is, “Cultivating Innovation to Reduce the Burden of Malaria and Save Lives.

