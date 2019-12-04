Cameroon: Malian Consulate in Littoral region temporarily shut down

The Malian Consulate in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon have reportedly been shut down temporarily for fear of any attack by some angry youths of the Nkomondo neighbourhood, following the discovery of the lifeless body of a nine-year old girl in the shop of a Malian national in their vicinity.

According to reports, the decision was taken Monday December 2, 2019 as a crowd of angry youths of the Nkomondo neighbourhood in the Littoral region early that day stormed the Malian Consulate located in Bonapriso threatening to vandalise it.

Thanks to the intervention of forces of law and order who used tear gas to disperse the crowd, the situation was reportedly brought under control.

The youths are retaliating to the discovery of the lifeless body of a nine-year old girl, identified by family members as Tracy Carole in the shop of a man who is said to be of Malian national, presently on the run.

Sources from the region say the little girl who had gone missing for days was kidnaped, raped and then killed by the man.

Apart from attempting to vandalise the Malian Consulate, the angry youths are reported to have vandalised businesses belonging to Malian nationals at the Douala Central Market.