Cameroon/Malicka affair: Martin Camus to appear in court on July 22

Sports journalist Martin Camus Mimb is expected to appear at the Douala Court of First Instance on July 22 for a hearing on his implication in a sex tape scandal involving his friend, Wilfried Eteki and the complainant, Malicka Bayemi.

The information was made known Tuesday July 13 during a press briefing granted by the lawyers defending Malicka Bayemi, who was at the centre of the sex tape scandal that sparked off last mid-June, allegedly orchestrated by Martin Camus Mimb and Wilfried Eteki.

The two will answer charges of publication of obscene images, pimping, propagation of false information and defamation.

On June 16, videos and images revealing sex scenes in the official of ace sports commentator Martin Camus involving Malicka Bayemi and a man whose face is not identified went viral.

The journalist quickly took to his Facebook account to distance himself from the incident, indicating he has no idea about who the protagonists in the videos are. Later on, he would bow to pressure after being confronted to his lies and ask for forgiveness to Malicka, her family, his wife and children and the society without clearly stating whether or not he was part of what happened in his office.

On the other hand, Malicka Bayemi has maintained that she was made to have sex with both men without her concern.

The case was referred to judicial authorities in Douala last June 24 but delayed until yesterday when her lawyers led by Bar. Dominique Fousse announced her two assailants were heading to court.