Cameroon: Mamfe Council gets new Mayor

Published on 30.06.2020 at 14h10 by journalduCameroun

A new Mayor has been elected at the helm of the Mamfe Council in the South West region of Cameroon, in replacement of late Mayor Priestly Ojong Ashu, brutally murdered by suspected separatists last May 10.

32-year old Robertson Tabenchong Ashu was elected Tuesday June 30 during a council session at the Mamfe Council.

He takes over from late Mayor Priestly Ojong Ashu, brutally murdered by suspected Ambazonia fighters last May in Eshobi, a village near Mamfe, headquarters of the South West region of Cameroon.

The late Mayor Priestly Ojong Ashu was the youngest Mayor of his generation, elected during the February 9, 2020 twin polls.

 

