Cameroon: Murdered Mamfe Mayor laid to rest

Princley Ojong Ashu, newly elected Mayor of Mamfe, a locality in the Manyu Division, South West region of Cameroon brutally assassinated on May 10 by alleged separatist fighters has been laid to rest in his native Eshobi.

Family, friends and well-wishers of late Mayor Prinsley Ashu Ojong converged at the Mamfe grand stand Saturday June 6 to pay their last respect to the youngest Mayor in the country allegedly assassinated by Ambazonia fighters.

The Head of State reports say was personally represented at the funeral ceremony by Mengote Victor Arrey, Minister in charge of missions at the Presidency of the Republic who posthumously decorated the assassinated Mayor with the Commander of the National Order of Valour.

According to reports, separatist fighters in Mamfe lured the late Mayor into a trap, calling him and claiming they wanted to lay down their arms earlier in the month of May

On his way to Mamfe on the 10th of May, Mayor Princely Ojong Ashu was shot and killed around his native Eshobi, some 8 kilometres away from Mamfe.

He quits the stage at thirty-five, leaving behind three children and an expecting wife to mourn him.