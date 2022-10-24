Cameroon – Mamfe : Separatist Fighters Free Kidnapped Priest ,Christians

The kidnapped Priests and Christians gained their freedom on October 23rd 2022 in Nigeria after 38 days in captivity.

Circumstances leading to their release are still sketchy . Catholic authorities who had vowed not to negotiate with the abductors are still maintaining sealed lips on the issue. Also the victims are said to have found themselves in Nigeria, probably a border section. A photo of the latter circulated online showing the victims in a vehicle with a number plate which identifies to that of Nigeria.

A Military Security officer named Genesys Kenelly on the social network said that the five priests, one nun and the laity abducted on 16 September 2022 in Nchang were free. According to the SEMIL agent, their release was the result of negotiations and pressure from the authorities. This announcement has been repeated by several media sources.

While some are limited to relaying the news, Michel Biem Tong sees two hypotheses in this announcement. For him, either the “pro-Biya cyber-activists” are in “close collaboration with the armed groups allegedly ambazonian”, or SEMIL could be the sponsor of the kidnapping to “set the Vatican against the Anglophone independence movement”.

However, there has been no confirmation from the administrative or governmental authorities. Since the kidnapping of these people, the state authorities have remained silent. They do not communicate on the subject, as if the matter was the exclusive domain of the Roman Catholic Church in Cameroon.

The Guardian Post penned that no information has being made public to whether the captives were freed on ransom of if they were simply set free by their adductors. In a video going viral on social networks, where Rev Fr Corneluis Jingwa, was seen appreciating their adductors for freeing them without any pay.

” We want to thank the freedom fighters of Ambazonia for releasing us without any ransom paid and for their hospitality, thank you very much” said Fr Jingwa.