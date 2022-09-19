› Anglophone Crisis

Happening now

Cameroon-Mamfe : Separatists Kidnap Five Religious , Burn down Catholic Church

Published on 19.09.2022 at 11h26 by JDC

mamfe
St.Mary catholic church Mamfe , burnt down

Five clergymen were abducted in Mamfe during an attack on a Catholic church in the South West, Mamfe.

 

Armed separatists attacked a Catholic church on Friday 16 September. According to the mayor of the town, two clerics including a priest were kidnapped. The church was ransacked and burned by the attackers.

For the time being, we do not know where they have taken refuge with the clergymen, but searches have been launched by the army to free the hostages. The separatists are blaming the church for holding a mass last Sunday when they had imposed a dead town operation,” Tabenchong Robertson Ashu, mayor of Mamfe, told Anadolu Agency.

This attack comes a few days after the disrupted start of the school year in the English-speaking regions. Sporadic attacks have been reported in several localities in the Northwest and Southwest. Faced with the deteriorating situation, President Paul Biya has ordered the deployment of special forces in these regions plagued by separatism.

 

Bishop condemns act and points fingers at Christians turned ”Ambazonia” fighters

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Mamfe in Manyu division , South West region His Lordship Aloysius Fondong has said  Catholic christians turned Amba fighters are the authors the Friday september 16th arson on a church building in Nelang village, the Guardian post reports.

Bishop Fondong made the remarks while visiting the scene of the arson. At the site of the burnt St.Mary Catholic chapel, the man  of God is seen in series of amateur videos condemning the incident. While regretting that the act was abiminable, the Bishop told a handful of locals ,seen in the video,that those who committed this act are catholic christians who have joined the dark team.

Tags :



