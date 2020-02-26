Cameroon: Mammoth crowd welcomes Maurice Kamto in Douala

Hundreds of supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement CRM have stormed the party headquarters in Grand Moulin, a neighbourhood in Cameroon’s economic capital Douala to listen to Maurice Kamto who returned to home land yesterday after close to a one-month international tour.

Reports say addressing his supporters on the occasion, the CRM national President regretted the fact that a day of national mourning was not organised in honour of victims of the Ngarbuh incident.

After calling on his supporters to express their solidarity with the families of the victims, he seized the opportunity to observe a minute of silence in memory of the departed souls.

According to the CRM leader, a two to three years emergency plan must be put in place for the reconstruction of the two English speaking regions destroyed in the course of the Anglophone crisis.

He ended by reiterated his intentions of bringing the country together so as to transform the fate of Cameroonians and work towards the full development of the youths who are gradually losing their values in Cameroon.

Maurice Kamto left Cameroon at the end of the month of January to meet his supporters abroad and reportedly thank them for standing by him all through his detention period that is, from January to October 2019.

He returns home after holding two main rallies on February 1, 2020 in Paris, France and the other one on February 9 in Washington DC.