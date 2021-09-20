Life › Human interest

Cameroon: Man arrested with six bags of Indian hemp in Kousseri

Published on 20.09.2021 at 14h41 by JournalduCameroun

A man in Kousseri has been arrested by forces of law and order after six bags of Indian hemps and other drugs were discovered in his house.

The man was arrested at the Bouba/Madagascar neighbourhood in Kousseri on September 11 by elements of the Logone and Chari Gendarmerie Legion who had been trailing his activities for weeks.

He was arrested on his way to supply some of the drugs and the search of his house led to the discovery of six bags of Indian hemp weighing 20kg each which were all hidden in his ceiling.

The seized items have all been handed to the competent authorities as investigations continue to dismantle the network he had built.

