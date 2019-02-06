Cameroon: Man beheaded as Ambazonia separatists burn vehicles in Buea

The head of a man was discovered on the streets in Buea in the early hours of Wednesday under unclear circumstances, sources have confirmed.

The head was discovered with a green beret of the Cameroon army placed on it around the Bonduma neighbourhood but the identity of the beheaded person is still unclear. Sources say the head has been taken to the mortuary of the Buea Regional Hospital by security forces.

The incident marked the start of violent scenes in Buea this morning as armed separatist fighters invaded the town shattering and setting ablaze at least four vehicles, sources said.

A man who was returning from early morning sports is battling for his life in a medical facility in Buea after he was equally shot by the armed men, a source in Buea confirmed.

The armed men are reported to have abducted at least two women in the Ndongo neighbourhood in Buea before retreating, our source added.

The violent scenes this morning have forced security forces to descend on the town this morning carrying out mass arrest in the ‘Dirty South’ neighbourhood, sources said.