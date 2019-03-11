Cameroon: Man beheaded by suspected separatist fighters in Kumba

The head of a man was discovered in Kumba on Sunday March 10 with reports claiming he was reportedly beheaded by suspected separatist fighters.

The man, a certain “Ali Pima” was reportedly beheaded by separatist fighters kwho describe him as a “black leg” due to his relationship with security officers in the area.

His body is still to be found as the head was discovered with a note left beside sending a warning to all “black legs” in the area.

Targeted killings of civilians are frequent in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon since the crisis escalated.

Last year, the US Ambassador in Cameroon Peter Henry Balerin accused both the Cameroonian army and separatist fighters of carrying out targeted killings and called on both sides to show restraint.