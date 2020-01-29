Cameroon: Man commits suicide after beating wife in North region

Published on 29.01.2020 at 15h33 by journalduCameroun

A young bricklayer identified as Peti Jean is said to have committed suicide after giving snake beating to the wife in Garoua I Subdivision in the North West region of Cameroon, reports have said.

According to reports, inhabitants of the Garoua I Subdivision woke up to a shocking discovery this Wednesday January 29, 2020.

The lifeless body of a young bricklayer, Peti Jean was found hanging on a rope in his house.

Sources say inhabitants confirmed on the eve of his demise, Peti Jean got his wife severely beaten after which she was rushed to a medical centre unconscious.

According to the chief of that area, Peti Jean was noted for causing disorder in the locality.

Alerted on the situation, the State Council for Garoua and security forces reportedly stormed the scene for proper investigations to be carried out.

While waiting for the conclusions of the investigations, Peti Jean’s body has been reportedly laid to rest.