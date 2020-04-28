Cameroon: Man murders four-year old niece in West region

A young man accused of having murdered his four-year old niece in Koutaba, a locality in the Noun Division of the West region of Cameroon has been arrested alongside his two accomplice and the three are detained at the West regional Gendarmerie Legion, reports have confirmed.

According to reports, the man identified as Ahmidou murdered his four-year old niece, Raissa with the intentions of selling her body parts.

Family sources say little Raissa went missing on April 19. After searching for her in the neighbourhood in vain, the family reported her disappearance to the police.

As the search unfolded, a family member speaking to Equinox Television said they enquired from little children who were playing outside by the time the child disappeared.

One of the Children allegedly told them her uncle, Ahmidou came and took away saying he wanted to give her sweet.

Ahmidou was then summoned at a general family meeting which he did not attend, a situation which the family source said made everybody to start suspecting.

Besides that, neighbours are said to have testified seeing him by the roadside with a big black bag.

After police investigations he was arrested and the body of little Raissa found in that bag.

Further investigations permitted to arrest his two accomplice. All three are presently detained at the West regional Gendarmerie Legend where they will be judged for their crime.