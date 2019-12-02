Cameroon: Man killed in cold blood by unidentified individuals in Douala

A man has been reportedly gun down by unidentified armed men in a street in Bonanjo, an administrative neighbourhood in Cameroon’s political capital Douala, sources have said.

The incident happened this Monday morning around a place called “immeuble Echos”.

The armed men whom sources from the region say were on a bike are said to have opened fire on the unidentified individual in cold blood before vanishing into the air.

Alerted on the situation, security forces of the National Gendarmerie reported to the scene and opened an investigation to put light on the dramatic incident.

According to sources, this incident have left some of the inhabitants of the Bonanjo neighbourhood in shock and consternation.