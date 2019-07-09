The detained leaders of the ‘Coffin revolution’ Mancho Bibixy Tse and Felix Ngalim has launched a campaign to call for school resumption in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.

In a six-page document signed on June 20, the leaders of the ‘coffin revolution’ who have been in detention for close to three years say their struggle was for a common man thus children should not be deprived of education.

The detained leaders however regretted the fact that the protest which they initiated on November 21, 2016 has been hijacked by thugs who have now prevented children from going to school for the past three years.

Since the crisis in the North West and South West regions morphed into a full blown conflict, children have been unable to go to school in several localities.

Teachers or students who hav attempted to braved the odds and attend schools have been abducted, maimed or even killed by armed men.

A practice which the coffin revolution leaders frown against and say it is bringing untold suffering to the poor masses which they stood up to defend.

They stressed school boycott is an injustice against the children, especially those of poor parents who can’t afford to send their children across to the other regions to study.

Given that schools have been effective in some towns in the North West and South West regions like Buea, Bamenda and Limbe, the coffin revolution leaders said it is time schools resumed all over the North West and South West regions.

“This initiative was born out of our consciences given the injustices our children have suffered for three years as a result of school boycott. Our protest was for an improvement of the living conditions in the Anglophone regions. It was meant to be the voice of the voiceless masses who have been suffering without a way of letting the authorities know. It was meant to improve our educational system and not to destroy it,” the coffin revolution leaders said.

“The Coffin Revolution is not the cause of the current crisis. Our peaceful course was hijacked and we are suffering the consequences. We therefore are calling on parents in the two Anglophone regions to send their children back to school in September (2019). We are appealing to all political, religious and traditional authorities, development associations, Parent Teacher Associations, Civil Society Organiations, and human rights groups to join us in sensitising our parents, children and teachers and all those involved in the education of our children for a total resumption of school in September,” they concluded while also calling on international organisations like UNICEF, UNESCO and Plan to join forces.