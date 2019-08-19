Cameroon: Mancho Bibixy’s birthday message from prison

The detained leader of the “coffin revolution” Mancho Bibixy celebrated his 35 birthday on August 18 at the Kondengui Maximum security prison.

The 35-year old has been in detention for over two years since he was arrested on January 19, 2017 and was amongst the prisoners extracted from Kondengui weeks ago.

Upon his returned, Mancho used his birthday to narrate the ordeal he wentthrough at the Special Operations Unit where he said he almost gave up.

Below is a complete birthday message from Mancho Bibixy;

Today August 18, I celebrate a 3rd birthday in jail.2017,2018 n 2019.Many who came behind me and with even bigger charges have been released.

I remember ignoring many calls to escape arrest.Even security officials offered to help me escape but I refused.After the arrest of comrades Balla and Fontem,I got over 200 calls n text telling me to escape.on the night of my arrest I was informed they were coming. I chose to stay n be arrested for your sake.

In court I told them to sentence me to death n free my brothers. I have turned down several offers which do not improve the lives of my people. I would have left prison since 2017 if I wanted to leave my brothers behind. I have always put the people first. I remember attending my first SCNC meeting as a college kid in 1999.We later formed the Anglo Saxon youth higher council.Slowly,I can celebrate 20yrs fighting for my people.

It’s been a rough jouney.Every detention center in Bamenda has either summoned or jailed me.Ive slept in 5 detention centers in Yaounde.The recent kidnap to GSO made me almost give up.While I encouraged the others to be strong,I was feeling that the Lord could call it off as the pain became unbearable.

I remember kneeling n praying before going out on 21 Nov 2016. I remember telling God,if it’s necessary let me be killed.That is why you saw me moving towards bullets when everyone pulled back. I have had several chances to travel abroad but gave them to others, for me, the fight is back home.

I am proud of my people.In our minority we have put up a big fight against Injustice.The forces of evil will use violence yet unseen to make us give up. you must never give up.Never.

As we move on,we must take off time to evaluate n re-strategise.We must also know when to retreat when necessary n when to bounce back.

We must tolerate each other.When you disagree on tactics n policy with others,it doesn’t mean others are compromised. we will never reason the same in tactics but we are United in purpose.lets tolerate each other and disagree to agree.

We must start examining the demerits of the social media on the struggle n make adjustments.

The diaspora has been wonderful.If not for the disunity amongst them,we would have moved miles ahead. I still wonder what makes unity so difficult amongst people we thought were the most educated.

We have taken several measures that only increase pain n suffering on our people.Our struggle must be people friend.Each day, the people must see n feel why we fight for them.Our strength lies in the support of our people.They must never doubt if the struggle is for their good.

The road may be long and bumpy but we are ready to walk it.